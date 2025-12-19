Naming Controversy Sparks Debate over Navi Mumbai Airport

The decision to name Navi Mumbai International Airport has become a contentious issue, with Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal strongly advocating for it to honor late D B Patil, a notable figure who championed the rights of local residents affected by regional development.

Sapkal criticized the BJP-led state government, accusing them of stalling the process. He stated that the people of Navi Mumbai, whose land fostered regional growth, overwhelmingly support naming the airport after Patil. The Congress plans to join a protest led by local organizations on December 22, emphasizing their unwillingness to accept alternate names.

Currently known as "NM Airport," speculation has arisen that it might be named after PM Narendra Modi, inciting further controversy. Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' earlier announcement that it would bear Patil's name, the lack of formalization has stoked tensions, prompting Congress to raise the issue in both houses of Parliament.

