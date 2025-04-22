Vayudh Soars with $10M Investment for Cutting-Edge Drone Tech
Vayudh, a defence technology platform, received $10 million funding to boost R&D, manufacturing, and deployment for India's Defence forces. Backed by investors like Dharana Capital and Deepinder Goyal, Vayudh focuses on drone tech advancements, including launching India's first nano drone, Atri, for precision surveillance.
- Country:
- India
Home-grown defence technology platform Vayudh has successfully secured an investment of USD 10 million, or approximately Rs 85 crore, to enhance its research and development, expand its manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate deployments for India's Defence forces.
The funding round was led by investors including Dharana Capital and Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Eternal Ltd. Other contributors include Ajay Aggarwal of Action TESA, Sumit Jalan of LetsVenture, and Navam Capital.
Founded by IIT Delhi alumni Tanmay Bunkar, Anuj Barnwal, and Sarita Ahlawat, Vayudh specializes in indigenous drone platforms, notably advancing swarm drone technology with extensive autonomous flying hours. Recently, the company introduced Atri, India's first nano drone, aiming for precision in surveillance operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vayudh
- drone
- defence
- R&D
- investment
- Dharana Capital
- Deepinder Goyal
- Atri
- nano drone
- swarm technology
ALSO READ
RMZ Drives Rugby Revolution in India with Delhi Redz Investment
Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment
Novo Nordisk's $1.09 Billion Investment Boosts Brazil's Pharma Scene
Ghana Seeks Increased Investment to Strengthen LPG Market and Regional Fuel Security
Pakistan's Foreign Investment Exodus: Causes and Concerns