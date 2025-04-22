IIT Bombay and Indus Towers Unite: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Innovations

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has announced a partnership with Indus Towers to spearhead two groundbreaking research initiatives in sustainable energy. The collaboration seeks to address key challenges by focusing on solar power generation and energy storage solutions.

One of the forefront initiatives is developing perovskite solar cell technology, designed to outperform traditional silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells. This cutting-edge technology aims for higher efficiency without escalating costs, with broad applications in both ground and space-based solar systems.

The second initiative addresses energy storage and agricultural waste management by converting rice straw into usable materials for sodium-ion batteries, offering an eco-friendly alternative to current technologies. This collaboration exemplifies the synergy between industry and academia in solving real-world sustainability issues.

