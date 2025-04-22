Left Menu

IIT Bombay and Indus Towers Unite: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Innovations

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay collaborates with Indus Towers on two sustainable energy research projects. Initiatives focus on perovskite solar cell technology and converting agricultural waste for energy storage, aiming to address pressing sustainability challenges and promote clean energy innovations through academia-industry collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:37 IST
IIT Bombay and Indus Towers Unite: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has announced a partnership with Indus Towers to spearhead two groundbreaking research initiatives in sustainable energy. The collaboration seeks to address key challenges by focusing on solar power generation and energy storage solutions.

One of the forefront initiatives is developing perovskite solar cell technology, designed to outperform traditional silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells. This cutting-edge technology aims for higher efficiency without escalating costs, with broad applications in both ground and space-based solar systems.

The second initiative addresses energy storage and agricultural waste management by converting rice straw into usable materials for sodium-ion batteries, offering an eco-friendly alternative to current technologies. This collaboration exemplifies the synergy between industry and academia in solving real-world sustainability issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

