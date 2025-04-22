HCL Technologies Posts Impressive Growth Amidst Global Challenges

HCL Technologies has announced an 8.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2024-25 quarter, reaching Rs 4,307 crore. This boost is attributed to substantial deals with a total contract value of roughly Rs 25,500 crore, marking a significant increase from Rs 3,986 crore in the same period last year.

The company witnessed a 6.1% growth in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 30,246 crore from Rs 28,499 crore in the previous year's March quarter. CEO C Vijayakumar underscored that FY25 marked HCL's third consecutive year of outperforming its peers in the services sector.

Looking ahead, HCL anticipates a 2-5% revenue growth in FY26, despite uncertainties in the market, influenced by geopolitical factors such as tariffs. Vijayakumar emphasized the pivotal role of AI in driving efficiency, predicting large opportunities arising from market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)