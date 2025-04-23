Left Menu

China's Stellar Adventure: Shenzhou 20 Mission Blasts Off

China announces the new crew for the Shenzhou 20 mission destined for its space station. The astronauts, Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, are set to embark on their space journey to carry out pivotal experiments and continue construction. This mission underlines China's burgeoning advancements in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:32 IST
On Wednesday, China unveiled the astronauts selected for its Shenzhou 20 mission, a significant step in the country's ambitious space exploration program. The crew, comprising Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, will embark on a mission to the Chinese space station.

Set to launch from Jiuquan on Thursday evening, the crew's mission includes conducting experiments and performing extravehicular activities. Chen Dong, an experienced astronaut, leads the team, while Zhongrui and Jie are set for their inaugural space journeys.

This mission is part of China's larger strategy, aiming for a lunar landing by 2030. Excluded from the International Space Station, China's independent advancements signify determination and rapid progress in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

