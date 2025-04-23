CME Group Reports Surging Profits Amid Market Volatility

The derivatives exchange CME Group achieved a notable increase in its first-quarter profit, driven by robust trading activity across various product lines. This performance occurred as traders skillfully navigated a rapidly evolving economic environment.

For the quarter ending March 31, CME Group disclosed a profit of $956 million, translating to $2.62 per share. This represents a significant improvement from the $855 million, or $2.35 per share, recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's capacity to adapt and thrive amid market volatility has been instrumental in achieving these results, reflecting its central role in the trading ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)