Cyber Immunity: The Future of Digital Security
New research by Kaspersky reveals that 73% of cybersecurity professionals see cyber immunity as a promising strategy against cybercriminals. Defined as systems secure by design, it reduces dependency on traditional cybersecurity solutions. The study indicates a shift towards inherently secure systems capable of limiting attack frequencies and impacts.
In a groundbreaking study unveiled by Kaspersky, 73% of cybersecurity professionals now view cyber immunity as a pivotal strategy against cyber threats. This marks a transformative shift in how organizations approach digital security.
The research, which surveyed 850 experts across multiple regions including Asia Pacific and Europe, highlights the growing preference for cyber immune systems. Defined by Kaspersky, these are IT and OT systems built to inherently resist attacks through secure design, moving beyond traditional cybersecurity measures.
As organizations brace for an unpredictable cyber landscape, Kaspersky's findings indicate that nearly 85% of respondents recognize cyber immunity's potential to efficiently limit cybercriminals' activities. The study underscores a significant paradigm shift towards secure by design systems, emphasizing resilience and future-readiness over reactive measures.
