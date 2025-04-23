Market Optimism Surges as Trump's Remarks Signal Stability

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a significant leap following President Donald Trump's reconsideration of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, concurrently raising prospects for a trade agreement with China. This development spurred market optimism, signaling a potential shift toward economic stability.

In conjunction, Tesla shares increased by 7% in premarket trading as the company reported better-than-expected profits from its core auto business. CEO Elon Musk indicated a strategic withdrawal from political involvement to prioritize his business commitments, notably amidst the positive financial performance of the EV-maker.

Meanwhile, Trump's recent remarks regarding the Federal Reserve and heightened trade negotiations with China have inspired renewed hope among investors. Despite recent volatility due to erratic trade policies, the markets are encouraged by the prospect of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and an improvement in tariff conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)