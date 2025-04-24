Left Menu

Waaree Technologies' Financial Turnaround and Leadership Continuity

Waaree Technologies reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 3.03 crore for the March quarter, down from Rs 5.50 crore the previous year. Despite a decrease in total income to Rs 4.81 crore, the company reduced expenses significantly. Kirit Chimanlal Doshi was re-appointed as Chairman and Managing Director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:26 IST
Waaree Technologies' Financial Turnaround and Leadership Continuity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Technologies announced a reduced net loss of Rs 3.03 crore for the March quarter, a significant improvement from last year's Rs 5.50 crore deficit. This financial recovery comes despite a notable decline in the company's total income, which fell to Rs 4.81 crore from Rs 15.18 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company achieved this financial feat by significantly trimming its expenditures to Rs 8.89 crore, a substantial decrease from the Rs 22.41 crore reported in FY25. This strategic cost-cutting has been pivotal in narrowing the net loss, showing a disciplined financial approach by the management.

The board has also secured leadership stability by reappointing Kirit Chimanlal Doshi as Chairman and Managing Director for another three-year term, starting May 14, 2025, pending shareholder approval. Waaree Technologies remains aligned with the Waaree Group's focus on solar, instrumentation, and energy storage sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025