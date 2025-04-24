Left Menu

The Great Government Overhaul: Elon Musk's Controversial Cutbacks

Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency has led to sweeping changes, including mass layoffs and agency dismantlements, as part of Trump's initiative to overhaul federal operations. Questions linger about its future as Musk prepares to step down, despite reported billions in savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump's collaboration with Elon Musk has accelerated sweeping transformations within the federal workforce. The U.S. President has consistently lauded Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for drastically shrinking the government's size. In just three months, multiple agencies have been abolished, leading to layoffs and buyouts for hundreds of thousands among the 2.3 million federal workers.

Critics argue Trump granted DOGE excessive discretion, bypassing necessary oversight. Despite the controversy, Musk claims transparency. DOGE emerged from Trump's executive order designed to modernize federal technology, though it isn't a congressional creation, but a temporary extension of the U.S. Digital Service.

Elon Musk's imminent departure from DOGE has sparked speculations regarding the program's continuity. Despite White House assurances and reported savings of $160 billion, concerns remain over accuracy due to unverifiable claims and errors. Musk has clarified adjustments will follow any discovered inaccuracies as the initiative reshapes the federal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

