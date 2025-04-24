The Great Government Overhaul: Elon Musk's Controversial Cutbacks

Donald Trump's collaboration with Elon Musk has accelerated sweeping transformations within the federal workforce. The U.S. President has consistently lauded Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for drastically shrinking the government's size. In just three months, multiple agencies have been abolished, leading to layoffs and buyouts for hundreds of thousands among the 2.3 million federal workers.

Critics argue Trump granted DOGE excessive discretion, bypassing necessary oversight. Despite the controversy, Musk claims transparency. DOGE emerged from Trump's executive order designed to modernize federal technology, though it isn't a congressional creation, but a temporary extension of the U.S. Digital Service.

Elon Musk's imminent departure from DOGE has sparked speculations regarding the program's continuity. Despite White House assurances and reported savings of $160 billion, concerns remain over accuracy due to unverifiable claims and errors. Musk has clarified adjustments will follow any discovered inaccuracies as the initiative reshapes the federal landscape.

