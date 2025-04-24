Left Menu

Lava Days Festive Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones

Lava International Limited announces its festive sale event, Lava Days, on Amazon from April 23-27, 2025. Customers can enjoy up to Rs. 4,000 off on smartphones, including the innovative Lava Agni 3 with dual AMOLED displays. Discounts also available on Lava O3 and O3 Pro models, enhancing upgrade options for users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:22 IST
Lava Days Festive Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lava International Limited, a leading name in the smartphone industry, has launched its festive sale, Lava Days, promising consumers up to Rs. 4,000 off on select models. The event runs on Amazon from April 23 to 27, 2025, and features substantial savings across flagship and budget smartphones.

A highlight of the sale is the Lava Agni 3, available with distinct specifications including dual AMOLED displays and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. During the event, flat discounts and bank offers on HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards make it an attractive option for technology enthusiasts.

In addition to the Agni 3, customers can also avail discounts on other popular models, namely Lava O3 and O3 Pro. This promotion exemplifies Lava's commitment to delivering value and innovation across its product range, reflecting its status as a trusted brand in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025