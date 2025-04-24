Lava Days Festive Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones

Lava International Limited, a leading name in the smartphone industry, has launched its festive sale, Lava Days, promising consumers up to Rs. 4,000 off on select models. The event runs on Amazon from April 23 to 27, 2025, and features substantial savings across flagship and budget smartphones.

A highlight of the sale is the Lava Agni 3, available with distinct specifications including dual AMOLED displays and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. During the event, flat discounts and bank offers on HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards make it an attractive option for technology enthusiasts.

In addition to the Agni 3, customers can also avail discounts on other popular models, namely Lava O3 and O3 Pro. This promotion exemplifies Lava's commitment to delivering value and innovation across its product range, reflecting its status as a trusted brand in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)