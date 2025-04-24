Microsoft Overhauls Leadership Team in India and South Asia
Microsoft has announced new leadership roles in India and South Asia to strengthen its business strategy and AI initiatives. Key appointments include Nitin Mittal, Himani Agrawal, and Aparna Kondaboina. These leaders bring extensive experience to drive growth, innovation, and talent management in the region.
Microsoft announced significant leadership changes for its India and South Asia operations on Thursday, aiming to bolster its business strategy and AI initiatives.
Key appointments include Nitin Mittal as Industry Leader, Digital Natives; Himani Agrawal as Chief Operating Officer; and Aparna Kondaboina as Head of Human Resources for Microsoft Customers and Partner Solutions.
Mittal, Agrawal, and Kondaboina bring decades of experience in tech, operations, and human resources, expected to enhance Microsoft's leadership depth and strategic capabilities in a rapidly evolving market.
