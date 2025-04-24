Microsoft Overhauls Leadership Team in India and South Asia

Microsoft announced significant leadership changes for its India and South Asia operations on Thursday, aiming to bolster its business strategy and AI initiatives.

Key appointments include Nitin Mittal as Industry Leader, Digital Natives; Himani Agrawal as Chief Operating Officer; and Aparna Kondaboina as Head of Human Resources for Microsoft Customers and Partner Solutions.

Mittal, Agrawal, and Kondaboina bring decades of experience in tech, operations, and human resources, expected to enhance Microsoft's leadership depth and strategic capabilities in a rapidly evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)