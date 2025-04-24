Tech Mahindra's Booming Quarter: Profits Soar by 76.5%

Tech Mahindra, one of India's top IT services companies, reported an impressive 76.5% increase in its profits for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,167 crore. This substantial growth marks a significant rise from the Rs 661 crore net profit recorded in the same period last year.

The robust financial performance is attributed to several factors including a reduction in the effective tax rate from over 26% to 22%, a decrease in impairment costs, and a healthy operating profit margin that climbed to 10.5%. The company aims to further elevate this margin to over 15% by the end of FY26.

New deal wins amounting to USD 798 million were secured during the quarter, despite a 3,276 reduction in total headcount. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra continues to make strategic moves in various sectors, noting growth in banking and financial services and a weakness in the automotive sector. The board has recommended a dividend payout of Rs 30 per share, enhancing the fiscal state's outlook.

