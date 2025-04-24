TCS Unveils India-Centric Cloud Solutions Boosting Data Sovereignty

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a new lineup of three India-focused technologies, enhancing its presence in the domestic market. The offerings include the SovereignSecure Cloud, designed to retain sensitive data within India's borders and comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

The SovereignSecure Cloud, powered by AI, aims to bolster data sovereignty and fast-track digital innovation across government institutions and public sectors. The cloud infrastructure ensures secure integration with existing IT systems and provides analytical tools for improved decision-making and governance.

TCS also introduced the AI-powered TCS DigiBOLT and Cyber Defense Suite, further pushing India's digital transformation. TCS CEO K Krithivasan emphasized the company's commitment to creating secure, sustainable solutions for India with global aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)