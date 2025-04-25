Left Menu

Shanghai Auto Show: Revving Up with In-Car Innovations

At Shanghai's auto show, car manufacturers are showcasing novel in-car features like immersive entertainment systems, fragrance control, and even hot pot cooking. With a strong focus on domestic demand amid a price war and international trade tensions, these innovations aim to captivate China's tech-savvy consumers.

Updated: 25-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:30 IST
At the Shanghai auto show, car manufacturers revealed groundbreaking in-car innovations designed to captivate China's market, noted for its voracious appetite for new technology. Novel features include immersive entertainment systems, customizable fragrance settings, and even cooking facilities.

This automotive arms race is fueled by intense competition, as foreign trade tensions and European electric vehicle tariffs shift focus back to China's burgeoning market. Li Xiang from Nio demonstrated the ET9 crossover coupe's '4D digital cockpit,' emphasizing the rapid pace of product enhancement in China.

Over 100 models, including Xpeng's experimental flying car, were showcased, highlighting the market's penchant for unique experiences. With manufacturers like Rox Motor offering features such as an in-car kitchen for outdoor enthusiasts, the automotive industry is redefining luxury for Chinese consumers.

