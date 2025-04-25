In a devastating turn of events, Russian attacks on Ukraine have resulted in the death of five individuals, including a child, according to Ukrainian officials on Friday. This incident underscores the tension and violence continuing between the nations.

The central Dnipropetrovsk region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, reported that three deaths occurred in Pavlohrad due to a drone strike. While Ukrainian defenses intercepted 11 drones, the attack still caused substantial damage, injuring at least 14 people, including minors.

Concurrently, in the Donetsk region, two fatalities were reported in Yarova after a residential building was bombed. As the conflict persists, infrastructure damage continues to expand, affecting the livelihoods of thousands. Meanwhile, international efforts, including those led by former U.S. President Donald Trump, strive for a peace settlement to end hostilities.

