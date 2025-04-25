Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology as Brand Ambassador in India
Dreame Technology, a global smart home tech leader, announces Bollywood star Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant step for Dreame in expanding its innovative home solutions in India, aiming to enhance convenience and efficiency in household tasks.
The partnership is seen as a strategic milestone, underlining Dreame's commitment to expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving Indian smart home market. Company officials express their confidence in Sanon's tech-forward mindset to propel Dreame's offerings as the go-to choice for smart living solutions.
Sanon is set to feature in a series of digital, print, and television campaigns, promoting Dreame's vast array of products, including robotic vacuums and grooming gadgets. These efforts coincide with Dreame's mission to simplify domestic routines, allowing users to focus on their dream lifestyles.
