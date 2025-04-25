Left Menu

Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology as Brand Ambassador in India

Dreame Technology, a global smart home tech leader, announces Bollywood star Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant step for Dreame in expanding its innovative home solutions in India, aiming to enhance convenience and efficiency in household tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:33 IST
Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology as Brand Ambassador in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dreame Technology, a leading name in smart home devices, has appointed Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its inaugural brand ambassador in India. This collaboration signals a major step for the company in bringing cutting-edge household solutions to Indian consumers, enhancing daily convenience and efficiency.

The partnership is seen as a strategic milestone, underlining Dreame's commitment to expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving Indian smart home market. Company officials express their confidence in Sanon's tech-forward mindset to propel Dreame's offerings as the go-to choice for smart living solutions.

Sanon is set to feature in a series of digital, print, and television campaigns, promoting Dreame's vast array of products, including robotic vacuums and grooming gadgets. These efforts coincide with Dreame's mission to simplify domestic routines, allowing users to focus on their dream lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025