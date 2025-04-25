Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology as Brand Ambassador in India

Dreame Technology, a leading name in smart home devices, has appointed Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its inaugural brand ambassador in India. This collaboration signals a major step for the company in bringing cutting-edge household solutions to Indian consumers, enhancing daily convenience and efficiency.

The partnership is seen as a strategic milestone, underlining Dreame's commitment to expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving Indian smart home market. Company officials express their confidence in Sanon's tech-forward mindset to propel Dreame's offerings as the go-to choice for smart living solutions.

Sanon is set to feature in a series of digital, print, and television campaigns, promoting Dreame's vast array of products, including robotic vacuums and grooming gadgets. These efforts coincide with Dreame's mission to simplify domestic routines, allowing users to focus on their dream lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)