Quantum Conclave 2025: India Pushes for Global Leadership in Secure Tech

In a landmark move towards securing India's position at the forefront of emerging technologies, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), successfully hosted the Third International Quantum Communication Conclave in New Delhi. The high-profile event served as a confluence of global minds in quantum communication, bringing together experts, researchers, technocrats, and policymakers from across the globe to deliberate on the future trajectory of quantum-secured communication networks.

India's Quantum Vision Underlined by Ministerial Leadership

The conclave was inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, alongside Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications. Distinguished personalities gracing the occasion included Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, Digital Communications Commission & Secretary (Telecom); and Smt. Tripti Saxena, Senior Deputy Director General and Head of TEC.

Shri Scindia, delivering the keynote address, emphasized the transformative potential of quantum technologies. “Quantum computing isn't just another step forward—it is a giant leap,” he said. He stressed that the quantum era promises to redefine innovation, spur exponential scientific progress, and provide breakthrough solutions to complex societal problems. “The future now is not just digital—it is quantum,” he declared.

The Minister also led the gathering in a minute of silence to honor the victims of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, denouncing it as a “cowardly and heinous act by inhuman elements.” He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Reinforcing India's National Quantum Mission

The conclave comes at a pivotal time, with India’s National Quantum Mission, launched in 2023, gaining momentum. With a substantial outlay of ₹6003.65 crore, the mission is poised to bolster quantum research and innovation across academia, industry, and start-ups. It is a major initiative under the Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Innovation Advisory Council.

Dr. Pemmasani highlighted India’s resolve to be a global leader in quantum transformation. “We are investing deeply in quantum computing, quantum sensing, and materials,” he said, urging researchers and entrepreneurs to expand their scientific frontiers.

Key Documents Launched to Enable Quantum-Safe Future

Three major technical documents were unveiled during the event to drive the adoption of secure quantum technologies:

Standard on Generic Requirements for Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) – Provides evaluation criteria for QRNGs critical to cryptographic strength. Technical Report on Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) – Offers guidance to identify and safeguard critical digital infrastructure, ensuring readiness for transitioning to quantum-safe cryptographic systems. Technical Report on Quantum Secure 5G/Beyond 5G Core using PQC – Analyzes vulnerabilities in current 5G protocols and identifies areas where PQC can be integrated for long-term quantum resilience.

These documents represent a significant stride toward national standardization in quantum technologies.

Global Expertise and Interdisciplinary Collaboration

The conclave featured technical sessions led by eminent experts from India and abroad. Notable speakers included:

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT

Dr. Anandaraman Sankaran, QKD Technical Marketing, Japan

Dr. Ray Harishankar, IBM Quantum Safe, USA

Dr. Kaveh Delfanazari, University of Glasgow, UK

Mr. Rowan Högman, Director of Advanced Technology, Ericsson, Sweden

Dr. Urbasi Sinha, Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru

Prof. Anil Prabhakar, IIT Madras

Topics spanned from post-quantum cryptography integration to quantum-safe cloud systems and hardware scalability.

Highlight on R&D, Innovation and Industry Participation

The exhibition segment of the conclave showcased innovations from leading institutions such as:

C-DOT

CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science

QuNu Labs

QpiAI

Qutess Labs

New Age Instruments & Materials Pvt. Ltd.

These participants highlighted India's fast-growing quantum industry ecosystem, with solutions spanning secure communication hardware, quantum key distribution (QKD), and cryptographic modules.

Towards a Global Quantum Standardization Agenda

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood reminded the audience that 2025 has been declared the Year of Quantum by the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the importance of global synergy in shaping standards and regulatory frameworks. Dr. Neeraj Mittal echoed this sentiment, advocating for robust interdisciplinary cooperation and actionable policy recommendations that emerge from the conclave's discussions.

The event underscored India's intent to contribute significantly to global quantum standardization efforts and stimulate IPR generation in quantum communication technologies. The TEC, through this platform, aims to align national capabilities with international frameworks to ensure secure, scalable, and interoperable quantum communication systems.

Conclusion: India’s Quantum Age Dawns

The Third International Quantum Communication Conclave was not just an event but a declaration—India is ready to lead the quantum transformation. With a robust policy push, growing industry participation, and international cooperation, the nation is setting the pace for secure digital infrastructure in the quantum age.

The conclave concluded with a collective resolve to chart a secure, innovative, and collaborative pathway into the quantum future.