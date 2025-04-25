Cantor Equity Partners' Crypto Leap: A Surge Fueled by Retail Interest

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners soared 42% on Friday, driven by a surge in retail investor interest following the company's announcement of a significant crypto venture. The rally builds on gains from the previous session, boosted by the addition of the stock to numerous watchlists on Stocktwits.com, a retail investor-focused social media platform.

The new venture, Twenty One Capital, aims to establish a publicly traded company holding bitcoin, allowing investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without direct ownership. This idea follows the success of similar ventures, notably Michael Saylor's Strategy, which soared 27-fold after pivoting to bitcoin in 2020.

Standing out for its credibility, the venture garners additional credibility through partnerships with stablecoin issuer Tether, Japan's SoftBank, and crypto exchange Bitfinex. As Cantor Equity Partners plans to trade under the symbol "XXI" after merging with Twenty One, the SPAC model again proves its efficacy in bringing startups to public markets.

