Left Menu

Cantor Equity Partners' Crypto Leap: A Surge Fueled by Retail Interest

Cantor Equity Partners witnessed a 42% jump in share prices as retail investors took keen interest following the announcement of a massive $3.6 billion crypto venture. The new venture, named Twenty One Capital, aims to offer indirect bitcoin exposure. Backed by SoftBank and Tether, the venture plans to leverage SPAC for public trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:53 IST
Cantor Equity Partners' Crypto Leap: A Surge Fueled by Retail Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners soared 42% on Friday, driven by a surge in retail investor interest following the company's announcement of a significant crypto venture. The rally builds on gains from the previous session, boosted by the addition of the stock to numerous watchlists on Stocktwits.com, a retail investor-focused social media platform.

The new venture, Twenty One Capital, aims to establish a publicly traded company holding bitcoin, allowing investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without direct ownership. This idea follows the success of similar ventures, notably Michael Saylor's Strategy, which soared 27-fold after pivoting to bitcoin in 2020.

Standing out for its credibility, the venture garners additional credibility through partnerships with stablecoin issuer Tether, Japan's SoftBank, and crypto exchange Bitfinex. As Cantor Equity Partners plans to trade under the symbol "XXI" after merging with Twenty One, the SPAC model again proves its efficacy in bringing startups to public markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025