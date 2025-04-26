Rally Drivers Reach Swearing Compromise with FIA

In a groundbreaking development, world championship rally drivers have successfully negotiated a compromise with the sport's governing body, the FIA, concerning swearing during rallies. The World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) took a stand after Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was heavily fined for swearing on TV.

Protests included drivers opting for silence or speaking in native languages at the Kenya Safari Rally. However, a resolution was reached just before the upcoming Canary Islands event, dividing rallies into controlled and uncontrolled zones regarding language use.

The agreement acknowledges the unique pressures of rally driving, paralleling earlier adjustments in Formula One. The drivers argued fines were disproportionate to the earnings in rallying, echoing concerns of fairness in the application of language rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)