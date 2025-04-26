Left Menu

IN-SPACe Pushes Satellite Bus Innovation to Boost India's Space Industry

IN-SPACe is encouraging private companies to reduce import reliance by developing satellite-bus platforms. The initiative, called Satellite Bus as a Service (SBaaS), allows Indian NGEs to design small satellite-bus platforms, fostering innovation and aiming to make India a global provider in space solutions.

In a bid to reduce import dependence, IN-SPACe, India's space promotion body, announced initiatives aimed at encouraging private firms to design and develop innovative satellite-bus platforms. This move is intended to boost domestic capabilities and enhance global competitiveness in the space sector.

The initiative, dubbed Satellite Bus as a Service (SBaaS), offers Indian Non-Governmental Entities a chance to venture into designing and developing small satellite-bus systems for hosted-payload applications. With this effort, IN-SPACe aims to position India as a leader in small satellite-bus and hosted-payload services.

According to Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, this approach will support a two-phase process: the first phase will shortlist Indian NGEs for developing modular satellite-bus systems, and the second phase will support hosted-payload missions to demonstrate the platforms' utility.

