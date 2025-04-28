New Zealand Strengthens Space Infrastructure Regulations

New Zealand is set to implement legislation by July that will regulate ground-based space infrastructure operators, with the goal of deterring foreign interference, announced Space Minister Judith Collins. This initiative follows intelligence concerns about foreign interests setting up space facilities that might threaten national security.

The regulations, flagged last year, are designed to oversee entities tracking, controlling spacecraft, and managing data that may involve foreign powers. New Zealand, a key member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, underscores by this move the importance of protecting its space-related activities and infrastructure.

Though China is not directly named, the intelligence reports cite it as a significant but complex concern. New Zealand's strategic positioning and atmospheric conditions make it an attractive location for space activities monitored by entities like the European Space Agency. The impending regulations emphasize security, ensuring all operators comply with stringent registration requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)