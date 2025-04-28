Left Menu

New Zealand Strengthens Space Infrastructure Regulations

New Zealand plans to introduce legislation by July to regulate ground-based space infrastructure, aiming to prevent foreign interference. Space Minister Judith Collins announced the measures following concerns about foreign entities' attempts to establish space infrastructure that could aid military activities against New Zealand's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:02 IST
New Zealand Strengthens Space Infrastructure Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand is set to implement legislation by July that will regulate ground-based space infrastructure operators, with the goal of deterring foreign interference, announced Space Minister Judith Collins. This initiative follows intelligence concerns about foreign interests setting up space facilities that might threaten national security.

The regulations, flagged last year, are designed to oversee entities tracking, controlling spacecraft, and managing data that may involve foreign powers. New Zealand, a key member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, underscores by this move the importance of protecting its space-related activities and infrastructure.

Though China is not directly named, the intelligence reports cite it as a significant but complex concern. New Zealand's strategic positioning and atmospheric conditions make it an attractive location for space activities monitored by entities like the European Space Agency. The impending regulations emphasize security, ensuring all operators comply with stringent registration requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025