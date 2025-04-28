Left Menu

Empowering Manufacturing: Suhana's Digital Transformation with Altizon's DFX Platform

Pravin Masalewale's Suhana successfully implements Altizon's DFX Platform across its manufacturing units in Maharashtra and Telangana, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Through digital transformation, the platform empowers the company with predictive maintenance, energy analytics, and real-time operational oversight, resulting in significant improvements in productivity and decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:06 IST
Suhana, under the leadership of Pravin Masalewale, has embraced a significant digital transformation by implementing Altizon's DFX Platform across its manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Telangana. This move represents a critical aspect of the company's strategy to streamline operations through advanced digital tools.

The integration targets key shop floor machinery with Altizon's platform, enabling capabilities such as predictive maintenance and energy analytics. The platform also provides real-time executive dashboards that enhance operational oversight. Driven by precise machine data, Suhana's approach illustrates an effective model of digital strategy in manufacturing.

Results demonstrate a 15% increase in overall productivity and a 25% boost in manpower efficiency. By aligning operational data with enterprise resource planning systems, Suhana achieves improved planning accuracy, inventory management, and quick decision-making. The initiative reflects a cultural shift towards innovation and continuous improvement, crucial for modern manufacturing success.

