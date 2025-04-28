Left Menu

AI's Double-Edged Sword in Cybersecurity: Kaspersky's Alarm

Cybersecurity expert Eugene Kaspersky warns that cybercriminals are rapidly adopting AI, posing significant challenges for defenders. AI enables attackers to automate and innovate at unprecedented speeds, leading to cyber sabotage. Kaspersky advocates for 'cyber immune systems' and stresses securing supply chains and increased international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:05 IST
Eugene Kaspersky, a prominent figure in cybersecurity, has issued a warning about the swift adoption of artificial intelligence by cybercriminals, which is challenging the capacity of defenders to keep pace. He emphasizes the need for a fundamental overhaul of digital security strategies to counter this growing threat.

Kaspersky highlights that cybercriminals are using AI not only to automate attacks but also to outperform defenders through enhanced collaboration and innovation. He describes the current climate as the 'age of cyber sabotage,' with attacks on critical infrastructure becoming an everyday risk.

Given the evolving threat landscape, Kaspersky advocates for a move from traditional security models to 'cyber immune systems,' which inherently prevent and contain abnormal behavior. This approach is crucial for addressing vulnerabilities, especially in the Internet of Things (IoT), where diverse, insecure devices are commonplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

