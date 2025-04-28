Left Menu

Wipro Secures Landmark IT Transformation Deal with Vorwerk

Wipro partners with Germany's Vorwerk for a five-year IT transformation deal, focusing on modernizing Vorwerk's infrastructure with AI solutions. The collaboration aims to integrate business applications, enhance cybersecurity, and develop a technology roadmap for improved operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IT powerhouse Wipro has secured a significant contract with German firm Vorwerk for a groundbreaking IT transformation project. The five-year alliance, detailed in a company statement, will see Wipro overhaul Vorwerk's IT infrastructure using cutting-edge AI solutions.

This strategic move involves amalgamating all business applications, IT frameworks, and cybersecurity measures into one seamless monitoring system, thereby improving visibility across Vorwerk's technological spectrum. The initiative aims to boost operational efficiency and fortify cybersecurity defenses.

Moreover, Wipro is set to collaborate with Vorwerk's tech partners to refine their customer engagement strategies and standardize their product lines. This partnership will develop a comprehensive technology roadmap to introduce intelligent products quickly to the market. Jorg Kohlenz, Vorwerk's MD and Group CIO, highlighted the focus on transparent collaboration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

