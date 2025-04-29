Emerging Economies Lead in AI Trust and Optimism
A University of Melbourne and KPMG survey reveals that people in emerging economies are more trusting and optimistic about AI compared to those in advanced economies. The study surveyed over 48,000 individuals globally, noting a majority now use AI regularly but showing a divide in trust levels.
A new survey conducted by the University of Melbourne and KPMG has unveiled a stark contrast in attitudes toward artificial intelligence (AI) between emerging and advanced economies. According to the findings, individuals in emerging markets are significantly more optimistic about AI's potential benefits and more trusting of the technology.
The comprehensive study, which involved over 48,000 participants across 47 countries, revealed that two-thirds of respondents worldwide are now using AI regularly. However, 58% still view the technology as untrustworthy, highlighting the nuances of public perception toward AI technologies.
The divergence in trust can be attributed to the greater ability of AI to drive economic development in emerging economies. As AI continues to proliferate, businesses and governments are faced with balancing its rapid adoption with ethical implications, such as job displacement and data privacy concerns.
