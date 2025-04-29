Carlsberg's First Quarter Sales Miss Expectations, Yet Outlook Remains Steady

In a recent financial update, Danish brewing giant Carlsberg announced first-quarter sales that narrowly missed analysts' expectations. Despite this, the company has reaffirmed its previous outlook for the entire year.

Carlsberg's trading statement reveals a 17% increase in sales, reaching 20.12 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion) for the first quarter compared to the same period last year. Analysts had predicted a slightly higher figure of 20.4 billion crowns.

This slight discrepancy between actual and forecasted sales has not deterred Carlsberg from maintaining its steady projections for the remaining year.

