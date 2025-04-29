Left Menu

Carlsberg's First Quarter Sales Miss Expectations, Yet Outlook Remains Steady

Danish brewer Carlsberg reported first-quarter sales that fell slightly short of expectations, maintaining a steady outlook for the year despite the miss. Sales from January to March increased by 17% year-over-year, reaching 20.12 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion), just below analysts' 20.4 billion forecast.

In a recent financial update, Danish brewing giant Carlsberg announced first-quarter sales that narrowly missed analysts' expectations. Despite this, the company has reaffirmed its previous outlook for the entire year.

Carlsberg's trading statement reveals a 17% increase in sales, reaching 20.12 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion) for the first quarter compared to the same period last year. Analysts had predicted a slightly higher figure of 20.4 billion crowns.

This slight discrepancy between actual and forecasted sales has not deterred Carlsberg from maintaining its steady projections for the remaining year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

