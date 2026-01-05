Consumption to Dominate Capex in India's Economic Outlook for 2026

In a dynamic shift anticipated for 2026, consumption in India's domestic economy is expected to surpass capital expenditure (capex), as noted in a report by Nuvama. The study reveals that a strategic fiscal policy shift towards consumption, coupled with a revival in credit, will play crucial roles in this trend.

The report outlines three primary reasons behind the consumption surge. Firstly, historically, consumption tends to outperform capex during economic slowdowns. Secondly, fiscal strategies are increasingly favoring consumption, echoing the ongoing revival in credit. Lastly, demand from lower- and middle-income groups is projected to remain robust, despite stagnant income growth.

Challenges persist, as weak income dynamics and tempered wealth effects may limit consumption's momentum. However, government transfers and leverage are expected to sustain demand. Meanwhile, India's vital economic drivers, consumption and capex, face diverging trajectories with significant implications for the nation's economic landscape in 2026.

