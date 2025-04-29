Mishap in Space: Firefly's Alpha Rocket Off Course

Firefly Aerospace announced on Tuesday that its sixth mission using the Alpha rocket encountered an issue in space, resulting in Lower-than-expected orbit after launching from California. This complication affects a satellite owned by Lockheed Martin, raising concerns about a potential mission failure.

The problem occurred during the separation of Alpha's core stage booster and its second stage, approximately two and a half minutes after launch. This incident reportedly impacted the Stage 2 Lightning engine nozzle, causing the vehicle to achieve a lower orbit than planned.

Firefly is currently working alongside Lockheed Martin to pinpoint the cause of the setback. As of now, Lockheed has not commented on whether the satellite can elevate its orbit or endure the complication. This mission is notable as the first in a series of collaborative missions between the two companies, featuring a self-funded satellite known as the LM 400 Technology Demonstrator, aimed at advancing space technologies and reducing risk for Lockheed's clientele.

