Starbucks Shifts Focus to Staffing Over Automation

In a strategic pivot, Starbucks is opting to bolster its workforce over automation, according to CEO Brian Niccol, aiming to refine customer interactions and boost sales. This decision diverges from the prevalent industry inclination towards tech-dependent operations.

During a recent investor call, Niccol emphasized the vital role additional staffing plays in enhancing the Starbucks experience, acknowledging past missteps in reducing employee numbers in favor of automation.

The company plans to increase staffing across 1,500 to 2,000 stores by May, with a target of 3,000 by year-end. Though the move raises operational costs, Niccol is banking on improved growth, with the limited deployment of the Siren system aligning with this new strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)