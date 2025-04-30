Left Menu

Rockets, Crocs, and Satellites: A Look at Today's Science Headlines

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket's technical failure leads to a satellite crash. Newly discovered fossils unveil unexpected refuge of ancient land crocs in the Caribbean. Amazon initiates Kuiper satellite constellation to compete with Starlink for global broadband internet services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket faced a technical setback during its sixth flight, resulting in a Lockheed Martin satellite crashing into the Pacific Ocean. The malfunctions occurred shortly after liftoff from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

New research unveils that sebecids, a ferocious lineage of land-living crocodiles, inhabited Caribbean islands as a last refuge after dinosaurs' extinction. This discovery suggests these apex predators lasted longer than previously thought.

Amazon launched its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Florida, marking the beginning of a significant deployment to provide global broadband, intensifying rivalry with SpaceX's Starlink.

(With inputs from agencies.)

