Rockets, Crocs, and Satellites: A Look at Today's Science Headlines
Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket's technical failure leads to a satellite crash. Newly discovered fossils unveil unexpected refuge of ancient land crocs in the Caribbean. Amazon initiates Kuiper satellite constellation to compete with Starlink for global broadband internet services.
Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket faced a technical setback during its sixth flight, resulting in a Lockheed Martin satellite crashing into the Pacific Ocean. The malfunctions occurred shortly after liftoff from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.
New research unveils that sebecids, a ferocious lineage of land-living crocodiles, inhabited Caribbean islands as a last refuge after dinosaurs' extinction. This discovery suggests these apex predators lasted longer than previously thought.
Amazon launched its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Florida, marking the beginning of a significant deployment to provide global broadband, intensifying rivalry with SpaceX's Starlink.
