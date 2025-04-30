Rockets, Crocs, and Satellites: A Look at Today's Science Headlines

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket faced a technical setback during its sixth flight, resulting in a Lockheed Martin satellite crashing into the Pacific Ocean. The malfunctions occurred shortly after liftoff from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

New research unveils that sebecids, a ferocious lineage of land-living crocodiles, inhabited Caribbean islands as a last refuge after dinosaurs' extinction. This discovery suggests these apex predators lasted longer than previously thought.

Amazon launched its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Florida, marking the beginning of a significant deployment to provide global broadband, intensifying rivalry with SpaceX's Starlink.

