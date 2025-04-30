Shenzhou-19: China's Bold Leap Towards the Moon
China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft safely returned to Earth with its crew after a weather-induced delay. The mission is part of China's expanding space program, with plans for a manned lunar landing by 2030. Experiments conducted may contribute to the construction of a lunar research station by 2035.
China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft has successfully returned from its mission, landing in northern China after a delay caused by unfavorable weather conditions, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.
The mission marked another step in China's ambitious space exploration agenda, aimed at bolstering its presence beyond Earth. The Shenzhou-19 crew, consisting of two new astronauts and China's third woman astronaut, embarked on their voyage in October last year and contributed scientific experiments crucial to the future establishment of a permanent lunar research station.
The fast-paced expansion of China's space efforts, including the recent completion of the Tiangong space station, continues to be closely monitored by the United States, especially with China's aspirations to achieve a crewed lunar landing by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's New Era in Space Exploration: Shubhanshu Shukla's Mission
Shenzhou-20 Mission: China's Next Step in Space Exploration
Shenzhou-20: China's Ambitious Step in Space Exploration with International Collaboration
China’s Shenzhou-20: A New Phase in Space Exploration
Weather Delays Chinese Astronauts' Historic Return from Tiangong Space Station