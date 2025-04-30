Shenzhou-19: China's Bold Leap Towards the Moon

China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft has successfully returned from its mission, landing in northern China after a delay caused by unfavorable weather conditions, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The mission marked another step in China's ambitious space exploration agenda, aimed at bolstering its presence beyond Earth. The Shenzhou-19 crew, consisting of two new astronauts and China's third woman astronaut, embarked on their voyage in October last year and contributed scientific experiments crucial to the future establishment of a permanent lunar research station.

The fast-paced expansion of China's space efforts, including the recent completion of the Tiangong space station, continues to be closely monitored by the United States, especially with China's aspirations to achieve a crewed lunar landing by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)