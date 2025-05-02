Left Menu

Trump's Space Shake-Up: A Budgetary Shift Towards Mars

The Trump administration proposes a $6 billion budget cut for NASA, focusing on Mars missions over lunar explorations. It aims to eliminate projects like the Space Launch System and Orion capsule of the Artemis program, opting for commercial alternatives. This move impacts international collaborations and existing NASA contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:54 IST
Trump's Space Shake-Up: A Budgetary Shift Towards Mars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is making significant budgetary changes to NASA, cutting $6 billion and reorienting its focus towards Mars missions over the current moon program. This proposal, part of Trump's 2026 budget, seeks to eliminate key projects like the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule.

These cuts represent a 24% reduction of NASA's current $24.8 billion budget, which could disrupt longstanding contracts and impact international collaborations with partners such as the European Space Agency, Canada, and Japan. The Artemis program, which began during Trump's first term, aimed to return humans to the moon ahead of China's potential lunar landing in 2030.

Instead, Trump's second administration is prioritizing Martian exploration, in line with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's vision. The budget proposal suggests replacing the costly SLS and Orion flights with more cost-effective commercial systems to support future lunar missions, citing the SLS's development cost overruns of 140% since 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025