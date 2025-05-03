Raipur: The New Digital Heartbeat of India

In a landmark event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the country's first AI-based data centre park in Raipur, aimed at transforming the region into the 'heartbeat of Digital India'. This pioneering project is set to reshape India's digital landscape.

Located in Nava Raipur, the initiative focuses heavily on eco-friendly technology. It aims to significantly impact youth, farmers, and tribal communities, offering about 2,000 employment opportunities. The centre, operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, will serve as a Special Economic Zone dedicated to AI services.

The data centre will not only provide comprehensive digital services but also position Chhattisgarh as a tech leader, reducing the need for migration to metro cities for career opportunities in technology. The park's advanced infrastructure will aid smart farming, weather forecasting, and much more, driving socioeconomic growth.

