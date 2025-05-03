Left Menu

Raipur: The New Digital Heartbeat of India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated India's first AI-based data centre park in Raipur. This initiative marks a significant step towards digital growth, promising thousands of jobs. Designed to be environmentally conscious, it aims to empower youth, farmers, and tribal communities in the state with digital access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:46 IST
Raipur: The New Digital Heartbeat of India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the country's first AI-based data centre park in Raipur, aimed at transforming the region into the 'heartbeat of Digital India'. This pioneering project is set to reshape India's digital landscape.

Located in Nava Raipur, the initiative focuses heavily on eco-friendly technology. It aims to significantly impact youth, farmers, and tribal communities, offering about 2,000 employment opportunities. The centre, operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, will serve as a Special Economic Zone dedicated to AI services.

The data centre will not only provide comprehensive digital services but also position Chhattisgarh as a tech leader, reducing the need for migration to metro cities for career opportunities in technology. The park's advanced infrastructure will aid smart farming, weather forecasting, and much more, driving socioeconomic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025