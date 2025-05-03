Left Menu

TCS and Jazeera Airways: Pioneering AI Transformation in Aviation

Tata Consultancy Services is collaborating with Jazeera Airways to launch an AI-driven transformation aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. The initiative focuses on modernizing digital platforms and introducing AI tools to improve customer service, thereby positioning Jazeera Airways as a leader in aviation innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:43 IST
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has embarked on a strategic partnership with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in a move to spearhead AI-driven transformations designed to elevate customer experience and operational effectiveness.

This collaboration is set to revamp Jazeera Airways' digital interfaces, encompassing their website and mobile applications, and includes the deployment of an advanced AI-powered chatbot to augment customer service.

By utilizing TCS's prowess in artificial intelligence, platform engineering, and user experience design, the initiative aims to forge a seamless, hyper-personalized journey for travelers. TCS's expertise will enable Jazeera Airways to unlock new revenue avenues and enhance digital channels, establishing its stature as a frontrunner in aviation innovation. As noted by the airline's CEO, Barathan Pasupathi, this partnership crafts a foundation for a new era in customer-centric travel.

