CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch: A New Era of Smartphone Elegance

London-based company Nothing introduces its CMF Phone 2 Pro in India, available from today on major platforms like Flipkart. Priced from INR 16,999, the phone offers innovations such as a three-camera system, new MediaTek processor, and enhanced durability, presented in a sleek, lightweight design.

New Delhi, India – In an eagerly anticipated launch, technology brand CMF by Nothing has introduced its premium CMF Phone 2 Pro to the Indian market today. The smartphone is available across well-known retail platforms, including Flipkart and Vijay Sales, from 12 noon.

The Phone 2 Pro, launched globally on April 28, 2025, boasts advanced technology with a revolutionary three-camera system and a strikingly luminous display. Weighing only 185g, the device stands out as the slimmest in Nothing's inventory, promising users an optimal daily smartphone experience.

Powered by the upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, the phone is designed for high performance, supporting heavy multitasking with faster processing speeds. Introductory offers make the device available for as low as INR 16,999 on its first day, easing the entry for tech enthusiasts to explore its state-of-the-art features.

