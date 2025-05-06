Caresoft Global and KPIT Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership

Caresoft Global, a leader in automotive benchmarking and engineering solutions, has announced a strategic realignment. The company will restructure into three business units, including Benchmarking, Technology Optimization & Cost Reduction Engineering, Engineering Talent Solutions, and Engineering Solutions.

As a significant part of this realignment, KPIT Technologies will acquire Caresoft Global's Engineering Solutions division, mainly focused on off-highway, truck, and bus segments worldwide. The partnership aims to expand the automotive sector's capabilities in software benchmarking and cost reduction.

The collaboration will also emphasize China's advancements in vehicle electrification and AI, aiming to leverage Chinese innovation globally. Key leaders from Caresoft's Engineering Solutions will join KPIT to ensure smooth transitional leadership and sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)