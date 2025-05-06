Left Menu

KPIT Technologies Accelerates with Strategic Acquisition of Caresoft Global's Engineering Arm

KPIT Technologies has announced the acquisition of Caresoft Global's engineering solutions business for up to USD 191 million. This deal aims to fortify KPIT's commercial vehicle sector and support its expansion into the Chinese market. Caresoft's expertise in cost reduction will enhance KPIT's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
KPIT Technologies revealed on Tuesday its acquisition of Caresoft Global's engineering solutions business, with a deal valued at up to USD 191 million.

The acquisition is poised to strengthen KPIT's commercial vehicle sector by integrating Caresoft's extensive domain expertise in trucks and off-highway sectors, according to company officials.

This move will also accelerate KPIT's market entry into China, leveraging Caresoft's established connections and insights to revitalize engineering and manufacturing solutions within the mobility segment, enhancing overall operational efficiency and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

