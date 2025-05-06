KPIT Technologies Accelerates with Strategic Acquisition of Caresoft Global's Engineering Arm

KPIT Technologies revealed on Tuesday its acquisition of Caresoft Global's engineering solutions business, with a deal valued at up to USD 191 million.

The acquisition is poised to strengthen KPIT's commercial vehicle sector by integrating Caresoft's extensive domain expertise in trucks and off-highway sectors, according to company officials.

This move will also accelerate KPIT's market entry into China, leveraging Caresoft's established connections and insights to revitalize engineering and manufacturing solutions within the mobility segment, enhancing overall operational efficiency and innovation.

