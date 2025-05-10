Google's $1.375 Billion Settlement with Texas Attorney General

Google has reached a landmark agreement to pay the state of Texas $1.375 billion, marking a significant settlement in a case concerning alleged violations of user data privacy. Announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the deal settles two pending lawsuits involving allegations of improper data handling through three specific Google products.

The allegations centered on Google's tracking of users' movements, private searches, and biometric data collection methods, including voiceprints and facial geometry. Paxton emphasized that in Texas, even tech giants like Google must adhere to the law, noting that the settlement was a victory for consumer privacy.

Although specific details about the use of the settlement funds were not revealed, Google's statement confirmed that the agreement resolves numerous claims. These claims, which primarily stemmed from outdated product policies, have no bearing on current operations, Google stated. Notably, the settlement does not require Google to implement product changes.

