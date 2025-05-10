Left Menu

Google's $1.375 Billion Settlement with Texas Attorney General

Google has agreed to a $1.375 billion settlement with the state of Texas over allegations of privacy violations. This settlement covers two lawsuits related to Incognito, Location History, and biometric data, concluding without an admission of wrongdoing. Attorney General Ken Paxton shared the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 05:13 IST
Google's $1.375 Billion Settlement with Texas Attorney General
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google has reached a landmark agreement to pay the state of Texas $1.375 billion, marking a significant settlement in a case concerning alleged violations of user data privacy. Announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the deal settles two pending lawsuits involving allegations of improper data handling through three specific Google products.

The allegations centered on Google's tracking of users' movements, private searches, and biometric data collection methods, including voiceprints and facial geometry. Paxton emphasized that in Texas, even tech giants like Google must adhere to the law, noting that the settlement was a victory for consumer privacy.

Although specific details about the use of the settlement funds were not revealed, Google's statement confirmed that the agreement resolves numerous claims. These claims, which primarily stemmed from outdated product policies, have no bearing on current operations, Google stated. Notably, the settlement does not require Google to implement product changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025