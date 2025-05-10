Left Menu

Google Settles $1.4 Billion Privacy Lawsuit with Texas

Google has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to Texas to settle claims of unlawfully collecting user data. The settlement, announced by Attorney General Ken Paxton, addresses allegations of biometric data, geolocation, and incognito searches tracking without consent. Google states the claims relate to previously changed policies.

  • Country:
  • United States

Google has reached a landmark $1.4 billion settlement with the state of Texas over allegations of unauthorized data collection, as announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The massive settlement addresses claims related to the tech giant's tracking of user data, including geolocation, searches made in incognito mode, and biometric data such as voiceprints and facial geometry. These practices allegedly affected millions of users and were carried out through various Google services and products, including Google Photos and Google Assistant.

Paxton emphasized the significance of the settlement, insisting it serves as a powerful reminder that tech companies must respect individual rights and adherence to state laws. "In Texas, Big Tech is not above the law," he declared, criticizing Google's alleged activities over the years. In response to the settlement, Google spokesperson José Castañeda indicated that many of the claims are old, relating to product policies that have since been amended. He affirmed the company's commitment to enhancing privacy controls within its services.

The settlement does not demand new changes to Google's products. The $1.4 billion agreement surpasses previous data privacy settlements Texas reached with the company in the past two years, underscoring the state's aggressive stance on privacy. In parallel, Meta has also agreed to a similar $1.4 billion settlement with Texas over privacy issues linked to biometric data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

