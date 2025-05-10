Robotic Vanguard: DRDO's Humanoid in the Military Mission

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is forging ahead with a groundbreaking project: a humanoid robot designed to be part of frontline military missions. The ambitious initiative, led by the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), aims to mitigate human risk by entrusting complex tasks to an advanced robotic counterpart.

After four years of development, the team has crafted prototypes capable of functioning on challenging terrains, as revealed by S E Talole, the group's director for Advanced Robotics at the Centre for Systems and Technologies. This humanoid incorporates actuators, real-time data sensors, and intricate control systems to mimic human-like actions, a feat currently being refined in the project's advanced phase.

The robot, showcased recently at a national robotics workshop in Pune, boasts features like autonomous navigation, real-time map generation, and the ability to manipulate objects in high-risk zones. With the project set towards a 2027 completion, DRDO officials emphasized the robot's potential to transcend military use, offering solutions in healthcare, space exploration, and domestic services.

