Left Menu

NxtCell India Revives Alcatel with Local Manufacturing Boost

NxtCell India collaborates with Dixon Technologies' Padget Electronics to manufacture Alcatel smartphones in India, marking a significant comeback after seven years. An initial investment of USD 30 million supports this venture, with plans to tap into the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price segment and exclusive online sales on Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:33 IST
NxtCell India Revives Alcatel with Local Manufacturing Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NxtCell India has partnered with Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics to kickstart the production of Alcatel-branded devices in India, according to company officials. This initiative marks the reintroduction of Alcatel in the Indian market after a seven-year hiatus.

Chief Business Officer Atul Vivek disclosed that the company has established a production capacity of 1.2 million smartphones annually, with plans to gradually expand into other device categories. The company anticipates dispatching the first batch of domestically-manufactured Alcatel smartphones within the next 8-10 weeks.

To facilitate this endeavor, NxtCell India has invested USD 30 million, targeting the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price segment by introducing smartphones featuring a stylus, a feature currently available in models priced above Rs 80,000. Alcatel smartphones will be sold online through a partnership with Flipkart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025