NxtCell India Revives Alcatel with Local Manufacturing Boost

NxtCell India has partnered with Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics to kickstart the production of Alcatel-branded devices in India, according to company officials. This initiative marks the reintroduction of Alcatel in the Indian market after a seven-year hiatus.

Chief Business Officer Atul Vivek disclosed that the company has established a production capacity of 1.2 million smartphones annually, with plans to gradually expand into other device categories. The company anticipates dispatching the first batch of domestically-manufactured Alcatel smartphones within the next 8-10 weeks.

To facilitate this endeavor, NxtCell India has invested USD 30 million, targeting the Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price segment by introducing smartphones featuring a stylus, a feature currently available in models priced above Rs 80,000. Alcatel smartphones will be sold online through a partnership with Flipkart.

