Ather Energy's Electrifying Path to Profitability: Breaking New Grounds

Ather Energy, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced an 18% decrease in losses for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 234.40 crore, aided by enhanced gross margins.

The company's revenues surged by 29.5% to Rs 676.1 crore, compared to the previous year. During this period, Ather retailed 47,411 units, marking a substantial 35% annual growth.

The recent launch of the Rizta scooter has significantly boosted sales and market share. The company also expanded its retail presence by 32%, closing the year with 351 centers nationwide, contributing to increased market penetration.

