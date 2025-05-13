Left Menu

Marks and Spencer Cyber Attack Exposes Customer Data

Marks and Spencer revealed a cyber attack has compromised personal customer information. Although no payment or card details were accessed, some personal data was taken. The incident has disrupted online operations for over three weeks, and the company assures there's no evidence of data being shared.

Marks and Spencer Cyber Attack Exposes Customer Data
Marks and Spencer announced that a sophisticated cyber attack has resulted in the compromise of some personal customer information. This incident has crippled the company's online operations for over three weeks.

The British retailer informed its customers on Tuesday about the breach, emphasizing that no usable payment or card details were accessed, as the company does not store such information on its systems.

Marks and Spencer reassured customers that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the compromised data has been shared or leaked further. The company is actively addressing the security breach and working to protect its customer's information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

