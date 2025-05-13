Marks and Spencer Cyber Attack Exposes Customer Data

Marks and Spencer announced that a sophisticated cyber attack has resulted in the compromise of some personal customer information. This incident has crippled the company's online operations for over three weeks.

The British retailer informed its customers on Tuesday about the breach, emphasizing that no usable payment or card details were accessed, as the company does not store such information on its systems.

Marks and Spencer reassured customers that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the compromised data has been shared or leaked further. The company is actively addressing the security breach and working to protect its customer's information.

(With inputs from agencies.)