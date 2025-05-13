Left Menu

Tata Motors Revamps Electric Vehicle Strategy for a Strong Comeback

Tata Motors anticipates a strong rebound in its electric passenger vehicle sales this fiscal year, driven by new models and interventions. Despite a 10% sales decline in FY25 due to fleet sales challenges, the company aims to regain momentum with upcoming launches and increased charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors is gearing up for a strong revival in electric vehicle sales this fiscal year. The resurgence is expected to be fueled by the launch of new models such as Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev, along with strategic interventions across existing products, according to Group CFO PB Balaji.

After witnessing a 10% drop in EV sales in FY25, mainly due to reduced fleet sales and the withdrawal of government subsidies, Tata Motors is now focused on reversing this trend. Balaji stated the company plans to enhance its product pipeline and strengthen its position in the burgeoning Indian EV market.

Balaji also highlighted Tata Motors' continued leadership in the EV segment, underscored by a growing fast-charging network and robust product offerings that appeal to the evolving preferences of consumers. Despite increasing competition, the company remains confident in maintaining its market dominance. Capital expenditure for FY26 will align closely with FY25's spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

