EU Questions Starlink's Credibility Against SES and Intelsat
EU antitrust regulators are probing if Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is a credible competitor to SES and Intelsat, amid SES's $3.1 billion bid for Intelsat. The outcome will influence whether the European Commission approves the merger without conditions or launches a full investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:29 IST
EU antitrust regulators are scrutinizing European satellite company SES's $3.1 billion acquisition of Intelsat.
As part of the investigation, customers of SES and Intelsat are being asked whether Elon Musk's Space X-owned Starlink is indeed a viable competitor.
The European Commission is set to determine early next week if it will approve the deal without any conditions or initiate a comprehensive probe if significant concerns arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
