EU Questions Starlink's Credibility Against SES and Intelsat

EU antitrust regulators are scrutinizing European satellite company SES's $3.1 billion acquisition of Intelsat.

As part of the investigation, customers of SES and Intelsat are being asked whether Elon Musk's Space X-owned Starlink is indeed a viable competitor.

The European Commission is set to determine early next week if it will approve the deal without any conditions or initiate a comprehensive probe if significant concerns arise.

