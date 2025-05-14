Left Menu

EU Questions Starlink's Credibility Against SES and Intelsat

EU antitrust regulators are probing if Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is a credible competitor to SES and Intelsat, amid SES's $3.1 billion bid for Intelsat. The outcome will influence whether the European Commission approves the merger without conditions or launches a full investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:29 IST
EU Questions Starlink's Credibility Against SES and Intelsat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU antitrust regulators are scrutinizing European satellite company SES's $3.1 billion acquisition of Intelsat.

As part of the investigation, customers of SES and Intelsat are being asked whether Elon Musk's Space X-owned Starlink is indeed a viable competitor.

The European Commission is set to determine early next week if it will approve the deal without any conditions or initiate a comprehensive probe if significant concerns arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025