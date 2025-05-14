IntelliDB Enterprise: Pioneering Autonomous Database Management with AI
IntelliDB Enterprise, a leader in AI-driven database solutions, has secured strategic investment from TurningIdeas Ventures. This funding will enhance IntelliDB's global expansion, furthering the adoption of its AI-powered DBA Agent that automates database optimization, security, and scaling. The innovation promises to redefine database management for platforms like PostgreSQL.
IntelliDB Enterprise, a prominent innovator in AI-driven database technologies, has announced a substantial investment from TurningIdeas Ventures. The funding aims to accelerate IntelliDB's mission to transform the $80 billion global database management industry.
The investment will expedite the worldwide expansion of IntelliDB and promote its cutting-edge AI-powered DBA Agent, a solution poised to revolutionize database automation, particularly for PostgreSQL and other open-source platforms.
IntelliDB is inviting enterprises, cloud providers, and technology partners to collaborate in advancing AI-powered database automation, aiming for a future of autonomous, efficient, and secure data management. For more details, visit their website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
