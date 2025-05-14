IntelliDB Enterprise: Pioneering Autonomous Database Management with AI

IntelliDB Enterprise, a prominent innovator in AI-driven database technologies, has announced a substantial investment from TurningIdeas Ventures. The funding aims to accelerate IntelliDB's mission to transform the $80 billion global database management industry.

The investment will expedite the worldwide expansion of IntelliDB and promote its cutting-edge AI-powered DBA Agent, a solution poised to revolutionize database automation, particularly for PostgreSQL and other open-source platforms.

IntelliDB is inviting enterprises, cloud providers, and technology partners to collaborate in advancing AI-powered database automation, aiming for a future of autonomous, efficient, and secure data management. For more details, visit their website.

(With inputs from agencies.)