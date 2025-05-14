Left Menu

Boost in Chinese Stocks: Easing Trade Tensions Drive Market Rally

China and Hong Kong stock markets rose on Wednesday, driven by financial stocks, as new fund performance evaluation rules were introduced, and tech sector earnings gained focus amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The CSI300 Index climbed, with bank shares leading the way, and tech giants like Tencent and Alibaba saw significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:54 IST
Boost in Chinese Stocks: Easing Trade Tensions Drive Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in financial stocks. Analysts linked the upswing to recently introduced rules on fund performance evaluation, which could bolster underweight index components. Meanwhile, investors turned their attention to tech sector earnings as tensions in U.S.-China trade relations subsided.

The CSI300 Index, a major benchmark in China, saw a rise of 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 2.3%. Strong performances were seen among banks and insurance companies, with the CSI300 Financial Index increasing by 2.2%. The Chinese government announced further support for science and technology enterprises, expanding credit facilities for these firms.

Financial markets have recovered from the downturn triggered by President Trump's tariffs imposed in April. According to UBS strategist James Wang, with major uncertainties diminishing, stock fundamentals are becoming increasingly important for predicting share price movements. The tech sector, including firms like Tencent and Alibaba, showed notable gains, highlighting the market's anticipation of positive earnings results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025