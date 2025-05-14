India's Rising Defense Self-Reliance: Unveiling 'Operation Sindoor'

'Operation Sindoor' has underscored India's prowess as a formidable force, proving that it must not be underestimated, according to Dr. V K Saraswat, former Director General of the DRDO.

This military operation, aimed at terror bases in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam attack, highlights India's growing self-reliance in defense. As detailed by Saraswat, India's missile systems, air defense components, and fighter aircraft are now produced domestically.

Under the strategic push of leaders such as the late Dr. Abdul Kalam, India transformed past technology restrictions into a drive for indigenous development. Despite ongoing need for certain imports due to cost-effectiveness, India's defense self-sufficiency now exceeds 70%—a milestone in its mission for Atma Nirbaratha (self-reliance).

