SAS Unveils Revolutionary AI Features at SAS Innovate 2025

At the SAS Innovate 2025 event in Mumbai, SAS showcased groundbreaking updates to their SAS Viya platform, aimed at enhancing AI capabilities across various industries. New features include SAS Data Maker, SAS Viya Intelligent Decisioning, and SAS Viya Copilot—tools designed to streamline AI processes and facilitate better, faster business decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
SAS is making significant advancements in AI technology with its latest offerings on the SAS Viya platform, introduced at SAS Innovate 2025 in Mumbai. The new features promise to transform AI-driven decision processes, enhancing productivity across diverse industries.

The latest offerings include SAS Data Maker, a secure synthetic data generator that addresses data privacy and scarcity issues. Meanwhile, SAS Viya Intelligent Decisioning and the AI-powered SAS Viya Copilot offer tools for efficient AI model development and decision-making.

These developments reflect SAS's commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of AI technology, shaping the future landscape for businesses globally. With these innovations, SAS is poised to maintain its position as a leader in the data and AI sector.

